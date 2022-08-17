Karnataka Examinations Authority readies for document verification

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which is going online with document verification and the seat allotment process for undergraduate professional courses, is conducting training for block education officers (BEO).

Some documents needs to be uploaded by BEOs during the verification process. Currently, KEA is verifying the RD numbers provided by the candidates to verify their revenue certificates. Meanwhile, KEA sources said that they are waiting for the petition filed by repeaters to settle in the court.

"The document verification was supposed to start from Tuesday, but as the case is pending before the court and likely to come up for hearing on August 18, we are waiting for the same to release the counseling schedule," the source said. KCET repeater students have approached the court questioning KEA for not considering II PU marks while allotting ranks for them.