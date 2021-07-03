Karnataka excise revenue grows by 55% in first quarter

Karnataka excise revenue grows by 55% in first quarter

Chiranjeevi Kulakarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 03 2021, 00:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 00:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka Excise Department has registered a 55.41% growth in revenue in the first quarter of 2021-22 compared to the corresponding period, last year, when the liquor stores were shut for over a month in view of the lockdown.

In the last three months, the department has raked in Rs 5,954.07 crore against Rs 3,831.17 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Officials said the impressive growth in the first quarter doesn’t mean a bumper revenue year.

“Last year’s jump in revenue is mainly due to the average increase of 17% in additional excise duty and better enforcement. We have to wait for at least two more quarters to make an assessment on this year’s revenue,” a senior official said.

