Karnataka: Experts disapprove drive for 10K samples for genome sequencing

The state government’s exercise to sequence 10,000 samples in February alone appears to have evoked disapproval of experts. The Centre’s objective, however, is to track emerging variants of the coronavirus and mount a public health response, as per the State government.

Accordingly, the Centre has fixed a target of 10,000 samples for Karnataka. Of all the states, Karnataka is placed number two in terms of target.

Experts consider the exercise as financially expensive as sequencing a Covid sample costs up to Rs 10,000. They also question the logic behind the drive considering the decreasing number of fresh cases and the belief that Omicron is the dominant variant.

“The state has been mandated by the Centre for the exercise. We want to track emerging variants of concern, if any, and mount a public health response, if required,” Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told DH. According to Epidemiologist Dr Jayaprakash Muliyel, sequencing 10,000 samples won’t change results.

“If there are any emerging variants, they will become frequent in the community. Hence, a long term plan to track emerging variants should be in place. Ideally sequencing exercise should be in place till April, and not just a special drive in February,” he said. Approving Muliyel’s stand, virologist Dr Jacob John said, “There was no initiative to track and detect the Delta variant before the second wave. There was a lack of will. Delta ravaged India before a public health response could be mounted. The same may not repeat. Spending large amounts of money for a special drive doesn’t sound ideal.”

2,000 samples sent

“As of February 14, we have sent 2,000 samples to National Centre for Biological Sciences, Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Indian Institute of Science and a lab in Kolkata for genome sequencing as a part of the special drive,” said State Health Commissioner D Randeep.

KIMS, Bengaluru, is the only private medical college in the state to get INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia) approval to sequence government Covid samples. The INSACOG is an advisory group to the Central government.

“Under the Nanopore technology (sequencing of 2,000 samples at a time) method, one sample sequencing costs Rs 3,500. The Illumina (high-throughput sequencing test to detect SARS-CoV-2 which enables virus genome analysis in research use) platform, in the other hand, requires between Rs 7,500 and Rs 10,000 per sample for sequencing. KIMS has spent Rs 4.85 lakh to sequence 131 samples till February 14,” Dr Geetha Nagaraj, co-principal investigator, Central Research Laboratory, KIMS, said.

She added, "All samples were collected from February 1, and all samples in the batch had Omicron. About 95 per cent had the Ba.2 sub-variant."

