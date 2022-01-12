K'taka extends ban on offline class for 1-9 till Jan 31

Karnataka extends ban on physical classes for standard 1-9 till January 31

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS,
  • Jan 12 2022, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 15:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka government on Wednesday extended the ban on physical classes of classes 1 to 9 till January 31 keeping in mind the surge in Covid-19 cases across Bengaluru.

As per the previous order, the physical classes were banned for these classes till January 15.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Bengaluru
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

 