Karnataka extends ban on physical classes for standard 1-9 till January 31

The Karnataka government on Wednesday extended the ban on physical classes of classes 1 to 9 till January 31 keeping in mind the surge in Covid-19 cases across Bengaluru.
As per the previous order, the physical classes were banned for these classes till January 15.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality
Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising
Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018
FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet
Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts
EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose