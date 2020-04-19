Karnataka extends coronavirus lockdown by a day; Cabinet to finalise relaxations

Lockdown restrictions have been extended by a day by the Karnataka government, in an order issued by chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar on Sunday.

The order directed all heads of departments, district deputy commissioners and superintendent of policies to "continue to implement the measures presently in force" as per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines dated April 14, "till the midnight of April 21, 2020." The MHA guidelines had earlier allowed the state government to relax lockdown norms post-April 20.

The order came ahead of the cabinet meeting scheduled Monday, where the government will discuss COVID-19 lockdown measures and how it will be relaxed in parts of the state.

While many urban areas will remain under lockdown till May 3, the government will discuss measures to revive the crisis-hit rural economy in parts of the state where norms will be relaxed after April 21.

There are indications that the minimum support price for crops, not procured due to the decline in demand during lockdown, will be announced by the state government. Boosting sowing activities ahead of the monsoon by ensuring logistics for supply of seeds, pesticides and other essential items will be discussed.

Monetisation measures announced by chief minister B S Yediyurappa recently, such as auctioning 12,000 BDA corner sites and regularisation of unauthorised buildings - Akrama Sakrama scheme - will be deliberated by the state cabinet. While a cabinet decision on auctioning the 12,000 sites is likely, legal measures required to be adopted by the state to approach SC over Akrama-Sakrama are expected to feature in the cabinet meeting.