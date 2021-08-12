Karnataka faces Zika virus scare too from Kerala, Maharashtra

Karnataka faces Zika scare from Kerala, Maharashtra

ZVD presents symptoms of fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, joint pain etc

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 12 2021, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 22:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Even as Karnataka is struggling with Covid, the state Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services on Thursday stressed the need for prevention and control of Zika Virus Disease (ZVD) in the state.

"Considerable number of cases being reported from Kerala and one case reported from Maharashtra indicates that the vector control measures should be intensified in Karnataka, with special focus in the districts bordering Kerala, and Maharashtra, and in Bengaluru city," it said in a circular.

Issuing necessary instructions to all districts, the department has sought daily reports mandatorily to monitor the situation in the state.

Transmitted by Aedes aegypti, the same mosquito which transmits both dengue and chikungunya, ZVD presents symptoms of fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, joint pain etc. Travel history to affected areas or visits of the guests from affected areas may also be considered for suspecting the ZVD. The sample collected from suspected cases should be sent to NIV field station, Bengaluru for testing, the circular mandated.

Necessary community participation and inter-sectoral collaboration, especially from urban local bodies must be obtained for effective implementation and sustaining the achievement, it said.

There is no specific treatment or vaccine for the disease.

