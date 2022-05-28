Karnataka fails to make a mark in Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana

The Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), a project that requires MPs to adopt and develop villages, has failed to make a mark in Karnataka.

A recently nationwide ranking of various gram panchayats adopted under the programme shows that panchayats from Telangana have topped the list by bagging most of the first 20 ranks out of 572. A few panchayats in Gujarat also figure in the top-20 slots.

Only 17 panchayats from Karnataka figure in the overall list, with just one panchayat making it within the first 100 ranks, Kadur panchayat in Udupi being ranked 81.

The ranking was based on infrastructure and social development of the adopted panchayats.

While a Lok Sabha MP will choose a panchayat within his or her constituency, a Rajya Sabha MP can choose any panchayat in the state they are elected from.

Nominated MPs have the freedom of picking any panchayat in the country. Also, in case of urban constituencies, an MP will identify a panchayat from a nearby rural constituency. No MP can pick their own or their spouse’s native village.

MPs from Karnataka showed much enthusiasm when the programme was initially launched in 2014, but over time, not many panchayats are getting adopted, officials said.

Data available with the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department showed that while 15 villages were adopted in 2019-20, this number has come down to six in 2022-23.

The Centre expects MPs to shore up funds through MPLAD funds, CSR funds and convergence of centrally-sponsored and state-sponsored schemes. However, lack of funds, along with lack of co-ordination with departments, has hindered implementation of SAGY in Karnataka, MPs who spoke to DH, lamented.

Congress member in the Rajya Sabha G C Chandrashekar pointed out that the MPLAD funds had not come their way in the last two years, owing to Covid.

Moreover, the annual MPLAD funds of Rs 5 crore was not enough to take up panchayat development activities.

“If you take up drain works in a village, you need Rs 10 crore,” he said.

Bijapur BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi said: “In a district such as Vijayapura, where are no industries, from where will you source CSR funds?”

He had adopted two villages where he built bus stops and helped with renovation of nurses’ quarters.

Bangalore Central BJP MP P C Mohan felt the MPs could not implement this alone, without the state government’s support, cooperation and coordination.

“There should be matching funds from the state government for works taken up,” he said.

Converging SAGY with government schemes and regular monitoring of progress is the key to successful implementation of such programmes, pointed out Vishnukant Chatpalli, vice-chancellor, Karnataka State Rural Development & Panchayat Raj University, Gadag.

“Telangana has implemented the Palle Pragathi programme, a state government scheme which was converged with SAGY,” he observed, attributing that and regular monitoring of implementation to the state’s success.

There is a need for SAGY to be scaled up and replicated as it envisaged rural development in line with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision, he added.

Additional chief secretary (RDPR) LK Atheeq said the government is making all efforts with MPs, to request them to choose gram panchayats every year.