Karnataka fares poor in genomic sequencing: Data

Contrary to the state government’s claim of aggressive testing, Karnataka’s genomic testing track record has taken a nosedive. Even as calls for ramping up genomic sequencing in the state grow louder in the backdrop of transmission of the Omicron variant, the data revealed that Karnataka has not sent more than 1,000 samples for sequencing for a single month in the past four months since August.

The state had sent 886 samples in August followed by a dismal 396 samples in September and about 977 in October. During November, the numbers further plummeted to 139. The only saving grace in November was 306 additional samples sent for sequencing from the Dharwad medical college cluster. This, even as the neighbouring Tamil Nadu sent as many as 1,303 samples for sequencing in August itself, as per Union Health ministry data, at the tail end of the second Covid wave.

State Health Commissioner D Randeep, explaining the reason for sending lesser samples for sequencing said, “The state surveillance unit says positive caseload was less and also Ct values of some samples were more than 25. It would be good to have a minimum threshold for sampling like testing. There is a guideline already.”

The government had mandated that 5% of all positive samples should be sent to INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) labs for sequencing. However, the reality is far from it.

On Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met with the members of the state’s genomic surveillance committee.

A source said, “The government says sequencing will be ramped up by the six new genome sequencing labs that were proposed to be set up in June. However, they’re yet to be operational. Also, there are only three government INSACOG labs where samples are sequenced now: Nimhans, NCBS and IISc. If private labs can be leveraged for RT-PCR testing during the pandemic, why can’t they also be used for sequencing?”

The head of a large private diagnostic lab said, “Three months ago, we submitted an application to INSACOG to approve our request for sequencing Covid samples. It is still pending with the DBT (Department of Biotechnology). We have the largest capacity in sequencing in India. We are tired of this bureaucracy and lack of transparency.”

Prof Satyajit Mayor, Director, NCBS, and member of state genomic surveillance committee, said, “It’s bizarre that we’re not leveraging private testing infrastructure. We should use whatever capacity we have with right rules and protocols.”

A source also pointed out that the state was not taking to task government hospitals for not sending Covid samples with high viral load for sequencing.

“Sample numbers are low. Stricter follow up of guidelines is certainly desirable. But this not happening,” said Dr Vineeta Bal, Immunologist, IISER, Pune, after reviewing Karnataka’s figures.