Following the outbreak of COVID-19 and fear of bird flu, a poultry farmer, Raju, buried 10,000 live poultry birds at Moodalakoppa village in the taluk on Saturday.

"No people are buying chicken due to fear of COVID-19 and bird flu. I incurred a huge loss. Thus, I buried live chicken,” said Raju.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The news of burying chicken spread, a large number of people visited the farm and took away some birds.