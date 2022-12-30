Karnataka: Farmer woman killed in jumbo attack

Chikkamma (60), is the deceased

DHNS
DHNS, Hunsur (Mysuru dist),
  • Dec 30 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 02:32 ist

A farmer woman was killed and three others were injured in a wild jumbo attack at Chikkabeechanahalli in Hunsur taluk on Friday.

Chikkamma (60), is the deceased. Ravi, Ranjith and Saroja, the injured, are being treated at hospitals in Mysuru and Bilikere, said the police.  It is said that Chikkamma and others were working in the field when the incident occurred.  A compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh has been given to the kin of the deceased, according to Elephant Task Force DCF Seema.

The wild jumbo was captured with the help of tamed elephants Abhimanyu, Mahendra, Bheema and Prashant and has been shifted to the elephant camp in Dubare, Kushalnagar, she said.

Veterinarians Dr Ramesh, Dr Mujeeb Ahmed and Dr Wasim tranquilised the jumbo to rescue it. CCF Malathi Priya, DCF Karikalan, ACFs Anusha, Lakshmikanth, Shivaram and others assisted.

