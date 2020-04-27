Karnataka Farmers want direct sale system to continue post lockdown

The 'Agriwar' unit of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru sold 10 quintal of grapes and 1 ton of butter fruit on Monday with farmers requesting that the system be continued even after the lockdown.

UAS officials said Ravi, a grape cultivator from Devanahalli taluk, and Girish Kumar, a butter fruit grower from Kodagu, saw their produce get sold out at Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra (GKVK), Sahakaranagar, Judicial Layout-Jakkur and Hebbal.

The war room has been proving to be a win-win situation for both farmers and consumers. "As the absence of mediators made the produce available at cheaper prices, consumers were happy. Farmers said the system has to be continued in the coming days," the release said.

Till Monday, the 10 'Agriwar' unit and the 10 coordination committees set up at district level have sold 12 tonnes of mango, 25 tonnes of watermelon, 10 tonnes of musk melon, 200 tonnes of grapes, 12 tonnes of pineapple, 12 tonnes of bananas and several tonnes of vegetables.