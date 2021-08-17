Karnataka film chamber lists out rules to avoid mishap during shoot

KFCC lists out rules to avoid mishap during shoot

D R Jayaraj, president, KFCC told media persons that the new set of safety rules will be submitted to the chief minister for approval

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 17 2021, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 00:28 ist
A week after a tragic incident that claimed the life of a stunt artiste in Sandalwood, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Tuesday issued safety rules to be followed by the industry during shooting and production of the film.

Vivek, a 35-year-old stunt artiste was electrocuted while shooting for an action sequence at Jogenahalli near Bidadi, a few days ago.

D R Jayaraj, president, KFCC told media persons that the new set of safety rules will be submitted to the chief minister for approval. “We are planning to implement these rules from November 1,” he said.

Senior producer and former KFCC president Sa Ra Govindu explained that the industry aims to be more responsible towards avoiding such accidents. “It is the responsibility of all the associations to insure their employees. The producers must hire only those artistes who are insured,” he said.

Besides, the Chamber has directed all production units to ensure all safety mechanisms in place. “If the team is shooting for risky stunt sequence, an ambulance, experienced doctor along with a nurse and first-aid kit has to be made available at the location. The producer must make sure there is group insurance coverage to all the members involved in the project,” Govindu said.

