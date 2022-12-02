Karnataka Fire services to have separate sports board  

With an intent to promote sporting activities among the staff, the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services (KSFES) is all set to get a dedicated sports promotion board.

The announcement was made by Amar Kumar Pandey, DGP & DG (KSFES) after inaugurating a newly built stadium at the Mundkur Fire and Emergency Services Academy.

“Sports is an integral part of our life, it keeps us healthy and helps us in being mindful. Hence, I have passed an order to institute a sports promotional board in our department,” Pandey said.

The stadium has been constructed by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in return for the land the KSEFS had provided for metro works near Bannerghatta Road.

Pandey also flagged off the 15th annual KSFES sports meet. Over 200 athletes of KSFES from across the state took part in the event.