Karnataka Fire services to have separate sports board  

Karnataka Fire services to have separate sports board  

'Sports is an integral part of our life', Amar Kumar Pandey, DGP & DG (KSFES) said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 02 2022, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 02:55 ist
New ground construction by BMRCL for Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services. Credit: DH Photo

With an intent to promote sporting activities among the staff, the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services (KSFES) is all set to get a dedicated sports promotion board.

The announcement was made by Amar Kumar Pandey, DGP & DG (KSFES) after inaugurating a newly built stadium at the Mundkur Fire and Emergency Services Academy.

“Sports is an integral part of our life, it keeps us healthy and helps us in being mindful. Hence, I have passed an order to institute a sports promotional board in our department,” Pandey said. 

The stadium has been constructed by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in return for the land the KSEFS had provided for metro works near Bannerghatta Road.

Pandey also flagged off the 15th annual KSFES sports meet. Over 200 athletes of KSFES from across the state took part in the event.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services (KSFES)
sports
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland

$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland

Farmers use solar-powered fridges to keep food fresh

Farmers use solar-powered fridges to keep food fresh

Tomato, onion growers in tears as prices fall in K'taka

Tomato, onion growers in tears as prices fall in K'taka

Principal accused of harassing teacher wearing legging

Principal accused of harassing teacher wearing legging

England 1st team to score 500 on Day 1 of a Test match

England 1st team to score 500 on Day 1 of a Test match

Migratory birds bring ‘message of peace’ to Kashmir

Migratory birds bring ‘message of peace’ to Kashmir

India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors

India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors

 