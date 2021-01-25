Karnataka first state in India to vaccinate over 2L healthcare workers

Karnataka 1st state to vaccinate over 2L health workers

  • Jan 25 2021, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 17:07 ist
A medical worker inoculates a WHO staffer with a Covid-19 vaccine at CV Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Karnataka on Monday said it has become the first state in the country to vaccinate more than two lakh healthcare workers with Covid-19 vaccine.

"As of 2 PM today (25th Jan 2021) Karnataka has safely vaccinated 2,06,577 healthcare workers with Covid-19 vaccine. First state in the country to vaccinate and protect more than 2 lakh healthcare Covid warriors," the Karnataka Health Department tweeted.

The state had crossed the one-lakh vaccination mark on January 19.

Covid-19 vaccination drive began in the state on January 16.

According to the data released by the department, out of 84,833 beneficiaries targeted for vaccination for the day, 14,178 was achieved till 1 PM on Monday in 1,102 sessions held.

