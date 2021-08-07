Karnataka first state to issue order implementing NEP-2020: Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka has become the first state in the country to issue the order with regard to implementation of National Education Policy-2020, State Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan claimed on Saturday.

The state government has issued an order today on implementation of the policy with effect from the current academic year 2021-2022.

"With this Karnataka has become the first state in the nation to issue the order with regard to implementation of NEP-2020," Narayan was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

It will be done as per the guidelines of the NEP, he added.

The Minister had today convened a meeting with officials of the department and state higher education council.