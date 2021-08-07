Karnataka first state to issue order implementing NEP-2020: Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka has become the first state in the country to issue the order with regard to implementation of National Education Policy-2020, State Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan claimed on Saturday.
The state government has issued an order today on implementation of the policy with effect from the current academic year 2021-2022.
"With this Karnataka has become the first state in the nation to issue the order with regard to implementation of NEP-2020," Narayan was quoted as saying by his office in a release.
It will be done as per the guidelines of the NEP, he added.
The Minister had today convened a meeting with officials of the department and state higher education council.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
The day golf won over the Indian sports fans
In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios
Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS
Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds
NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock
DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret
This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free
Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist