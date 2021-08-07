'Karnataka first state to issue order implementing NEP'

Karnataka first state to issue order implementing NEP-2020: Ashwath Narayan

The minister had convened a meeting with officials of the department and state higher education council

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 07 2021, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 21:44 ist
Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH file photo

Karnataka has become the first state in the country to issue the order with regard to implementation of National Education Policy-2020, State Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan claimed on Saturday.

The state government has issued an order today on implementation of the policy with effect from the current academic year 2021-2022.

"With this Karnataka has become the first state in the nation to issue the order with regard to implementation of NEP-2020," Narayan was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

It will be done as per the guidelines of the NEP, he added.

The Minister had today convened a meeting with officials of the department and state higher education council.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

National education policy
Education
Karnataka
C N Ashwath Narayan

Related videos

What's Brewing

The day golf won over the Indian sports fans

The day golf won over the Indian sports fans

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

 