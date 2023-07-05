Karnataka: Five die in rain-related incidents

Five people including an elderly women died in the rain related incidents across the state. In undivided Dakshina Kannada, three people died - Sheshadri Aital (73) of Yedamoge in Kundapur taluk, Udupi district, fell into Kubja river from a footbridge. Aital was a head priest of Kamalsheele temple. Diwakar Shetty (53) drowned at a lake, along with his bike, at Malyadi in Kundapur taluk.

Satosh (34) a labourer, was electrocuted after he stepped onto a live wire snapped in a tree collapse at Kulai near Mangaluru.

An elderly woman slipped to her death at her waterlogged house at Arga village in Karwar taluk, Deceased has been identified as Tarabai (81).

In yet another rain-related death, Santosh Hombaradi (22) was electrocuted, along with a pair of oxen while tilling his land at Mallur in Byadagi taluk of Haveri district.