Karnataka Forest Dept decides not to bury, burn wild animal carcass

Carcasses play a major role by providing food to different species of animals and birds, Principal Conservator of Forests said

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 06 2022, 22:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka Forest Department has told its divisional officers not to burn the carcass of wild animals, except tigers, in forest areas but leave them in the open as food for scavenger birds and animals.

"Carcass of wild animals (herbivores and carnivores) that have died of natural or unnatural causes (including in places of natural calamity) is being burnt. However, carcasses play a major role by providing food to different species of animals and birds," Principal Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Vijaykumar Gogi said in a circular.

Gogi further noted that the natural decomposition of carcasses also helps build soil fertility and helps the green cover. "Recent studies have shown that the carcass of an elephant can increase the nitrogen in soil by 1.5 feet from ground and support bacteria and fungus growth for 40 months. The carcasses can also become a rich source of calcium for hyenas and porcupines," he said.

Endorsing the opinion of wildlife biologist Sanjay Gubbi, the senior officer said the system of burning or burying the wildlife carcasses should be stopped immediately.

