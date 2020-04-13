Karnataka forms nine-members panel to analyse COVID-19 data

The state government has constituted a six-member committee to analyse Covid-19 data. Former HoD of Community Medicine in KIMS Hospital, Bengaluru, Dr M K Sudarshan has been appointed its Chairman.

The committee, according to the government order issued on April 13, will study the epidemiology of Covid-19 cases reported in the state, ascertain how different patients have got infected, suggest administrative measures for breaking the chain and maintaining social distancing, and analyse the treatment given to different patients and suggest change, if required.

The committee comprises epidemiologists Dr Giridhar Babu (Public Health Foundation of India), Dr G Gururaj and Dr Pradeep BS (Nimhans) virologists Dr V Ravi and Dr Anita S Desai (Nimhans), Dr K Ravi, HoD, Medicine, and Dr Shashi Bhushan, pulmonologist, (BMCRI), and Dr Prakash Kumar, Joint Director, Communicable Diseases, Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Replying to a specific querry, Primary and Secondary Education Minister and Karnataka spokesperson for Covid-19, S Suresh Kumar said, "The task force headed by eminent cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath and cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty was for suggesting containment measures, This committee has been constituted for analysing data."

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, said, "Right from the time a person is infected, treated and discharged, the path has to be analysed. There is bombardment of data, we need to cull it out. For example, analysing simple things like why cases are high in a particular area, in which districts protocol is being followed by doctors and where patients are being cured and discharged quickly. Whether it is happening everywhere, why it isn't happening everywhere. They will also look into contact tracing."