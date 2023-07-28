Karnataka: Fourth batch of Kashi Darshan from July 29

The fourth batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashi Darshan under the Karnataka Bharat Gaurav programme on Saturday.
While the eight-day package tour costs Rs 20,000, those registered under the programme will get a Rs 5,000 discount from the government.
The package will cover the pilgrim centres of Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj.
So far, three batches of pilgrims have been on the trip and every batch has carried close to 600 passengers.
The service was halted for a brief while in April owing to the model code of conduct during the elections and this will be the first batch after the programme was restarted.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rains in Karnataka leave 34 dead in 2 months
Ramalinga Reddy launches first electric bus prototype
Road to hell: Yeshwantpur stretch has 50 potholes
The fragile world of glass bangles
Hollywood may terminate some deals with writers
Who is Niger's new leader, Abdourahamane Tiani?
Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14
Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh
Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'
Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know