Karnataka: Fourth batch of Kashi Darshan from July 29

The fourth batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashi Darshan under the Karnataka Bharat Gaurav programme on Saturday.

While the eight-day package tour costs Rs 20,000, those registered under the programme will get a Rs 5,000 discount from the government.

The package will cover the pilgrim centres of Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj.

So far, three batches of pilgrims have been on the trip and every batch has carried close to 600 passengers.

The service was halted for a brief while in April owing to the model code of conduct during the elections and this will be the first batch after the programme was restarted.