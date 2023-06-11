Karnataka: Free bus rides for women from June 11 afternoon

Women can travel for free on government buses across Karnataka from 1 pm on Sunday as the Congress government rolls out the first of its five poll guarantees.

The free bus ride will also apply to destinations within 20 km of Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Nanjangud, near Mysuru, on Saturday.

Authorities will paste 'Free travel for women' stickers on the windscreens of the city, ordinary and express buses that form about 94% of the schedules run by the state's four Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC).

"Free travel will apply only to buses that carry these stickers. If a bus doesn't have this sticker, women passengers will have to pay," KSRTC Managing Director V Anbukumar said.

The stickers will carry the logo of the Shakti scheme, which will not cover luxury and interstate buses.

Anbukumar maintained that the KSRTC was "fully prepared" to roll out the scheme. From 1 pm, KSRTC conductors will issue zero-value tickets through Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs), which have been recalibrated, he added.

The ticket will mention journey details (origin to destination), distance, fare, etc. But the column about the amount collected from passengers will simply say 'zero', Anbukumar said.

"We will later submit the ticket details to the government for reimbursement," he said.

The scheme is expected to benefit the large majority of 40 lakh women who travel on RTC buses every day. The overall ridership is expected to rise by at least 10%. "We anticipate a significant shift to public transport," Anbukumar said.

While the state government has asked the RTCs to reserve 50% of the seats on their buses for men, Anbukumar said that might not be practical all the time. "We are supposed to reserve 50% of the seats for men, but if more women are on board, what can we do?" he asked. "We may not be able to control passenger movements always."

Anbukumar added that they would evaluate how the government order could be implemented. "Or else, we will ask for changes," he said.

If there's any dispute, the benefit of the doubt will be given to the passenger, he said.

Ticketing mechanism

* Conductors will issue women travellers zero-fare tickets. These will be normal tickets (not pink ones).

* The ticket will mention journey details (origin to destination), distance, fare etc.

* The column on the amount received from passengers will state 'zero'.

* The ticket details will be sent to the KSRTC server in real time. Conductors won't have to keep copies.

* If the ETM malfunctions, women passengers will be given manual tickets.

* Women booking tickets in advance will have to pay a reservation fee of Rs 20.

* Women who want to opt out of the scheme can buy tickets. The Shakti scheme isn't compulsory.

Documents to carry

* You can carry any government-issued ID card with a Karnataka address.

* Girl students can show their school/college ID.