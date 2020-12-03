Karnataka gears up to receive Covid-19 vaccine

As many as 2,24,083 government health care workers and 2,45,773 private health care workers have been registered for receiving Covid vaccine and the list will be updated as and when more beneficiaries are registered, a press release from the health department said.

The state has identified more than 30,000 vaccination sites. As many as 68,317 government and 35,310 private potential vaccinators have been identified. Consignee list for installation of cold chain equipment, being supplied by Government of India, has been shared with the Government of India, and all necessary preparations are in place to install the same.

Cold storage space available in the Animal Husbandry Department has also been shared with the Government of India. Dry storage space available in the Food Corporation of India has also been obtained.

In order to ramp up the cold storage capacity, the state has requested the Government of India for more equipment. Further, the State has proposed for three new Regional vaccine stores in districts of Bengaluru Urban, Shivamogga and Ballari, and to have a better distribution network of vaccine vans and refrigerated vaccine vans have been requested.

Co-WIN portal is live now and state and district administrators have been appointed for the same. Order management on e-VIN training will start soon, said the release.