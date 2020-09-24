Karnataka gets Centre's nod to raise funds through open market borrowings

The Ministry of Finance has granted permission to Karnataka to raise additional financial resources of Rs 4,509 crore through open market borrowings.

This permission has been accorded after state successfully met the reform condition of implementation of one nation one ration card system, said a statement.

The Ministry also permitted four other states - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa and Tripura to raise additional financial resources through open market.

"In view of the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic the Central Government had in May, 2020 allowed additional borrowing limit of up to 2% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to the States for the year 2020-21. This made an amount up to Rs. 4,27,302 crore available to the states," the statement said.

"One per cent of this is subject to implementation of following four specific state-level reforms, where weightage of each reform is 0.25 per cent of GSDP - Implementation of one nation one ration card system, ease of doing business reform, urban local body/utility reforms; and power sector reforms," the statement said.

"The remaining additional borrowing limit of 1 per cent was to be released in two installments of 0.50 per cent each - first immediately to all the States as untied, and the second on undertaking at least 3 out of the above mentioned reforms. The Government of India has already granted permission to States to raise the first 0.50 per cent as open market borrowing in June, 2020. This made an additional amount of Rs.1,06,830 crore available to the states," the statement added.