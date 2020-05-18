Karnataka gets more COVID-19 cases from Maharashtra

The import of COVID-19 cases from neighbouring Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India is now Karnataka's biggest challenge. To begin with, the state already had a policy of keeping those from five high-risk states in a mandatory 14-day quarantine. This includes Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Kerala.

On Monday (May 18), a whopping 84 new cases were reported till noon in the state, 56 of which were those who had a travel history to Mumbai (54), Raigad (1), and Solapur (2) in Maharashtra. These 56 cases are currently residing in various districts of the state in Hassan (4), Raichur (6, one from Solapur, five from Mumbai), Koppal (2, one from Mumbai, one from Raigad), Vijayapura (4), Davanagere (one from Solapur), Kalaburagi (6), Yadgir (5), Uttara Kannada (7), Mandya (17), Vijayapura (5), Kodagu (1), Mysuru (1), and Belagavi (1).



Mysuru and Kodagu no longer coronavirus-free

Mysuru that had all its 90 COVID-19 patients recover and discharged recently, now has one case of COVID-19 who travelled from Mumbai.

Similarly, Kodagu, which had not seen a single case in the past two months saw a woman returning from Mumbai testing positive.

Koppal (3, one from Chennai, one from Mumbai, one from Raigad) and Raichur (6, one from Solapur, five from Mumbai) that were in the green till Sunday evening saw a surge of Coronavirus cases.

Update on Shivajinagar, Bengaluru

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar on Sunday had released a video saying there is no community transmission in Shivajinagar and that all cases are contacts of P653. True to his claim, on Monday, this cluster got bigger with 16 of P653's secondary contacts testing positive. Two more cases from Bengaluru are those with a travel history to Dabaspete, Nelamangala, and Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In all, 18 cases were reported from the state capital on Monday.