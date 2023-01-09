Karnataka: Give kids Sattvic food, government told at meet

The Karnataka government’s round-table conference Monday to discuss introduction of moral education in textbooks became a platform for some religious leaders to advocate Sattvic food and parapsychology for schoolchildren.

The meeting, convened by School Education & Literacy Minister BC Nagesh at Vidhana Soudha, had over 25 representatives of various religious and spiritual orders, including Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

"Tamasic or rajasic foods are causing an increase in negative behaviour among children. Food plays a very important role. Kids should be given Sattvic food. The government should concentrate on distributing milk and ghee," Gangadharendra Saraswati Swami of the Shri Sonda Swarnavalli Mutt said in the meeting.

Sattvic food refers to pure vegetarianism and is interpreted to exclude onions and garlic.

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of the Pejawar Mutt said displaying raw meat at shops should be avoided because "it disturbs children". He also said that glorification of crimes on television and animal slaughter should stop.

BJP vice-president Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, who runs Adamya Chetana, a nonprofit, reiterated her stand against eggs being served to children under the mid-day meals scheme. "Opposing eggs in the mid-day meals was my personal opinion, but now some religious leaders have also advised sattvic food. I agree that the nutrition level among children is low, but school is not the only place to answer all such issues," she said.

Nagesh said the government would consider these suggestions if necessary. "Some countries are advocating to avoid consumption of even milk. If necessary, and if the current food pattern is affecting the development of children, we may have to consider it in future," he said.

BK Basavaraj Rajrushi from Brahma Kumaris spoke about punarjanma or rebirth. He advised the government to ask teachers to visit a museum they have set up in Hubballi where "rebirth and death are scientifically explained through parapsychology".

Several voices in the meeting stressed on the need to teach values to children at school. "Values must get importance of the subject in schools. Training teachers is very important," Muktidananda Swami from the Ramakrsihna Math said. Art of Living's Ravi Shankar said apart from training teachers, even parents need to be trained. "That's because kids spend 35 per cent of their time with parents," he pointed out.

JSS Mutt's Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami, Allama Prabhu Swami, Nirmalanandanatha Swami, Niranjanandapuri Swami, Fr Francis Basham, Dr Prasannakumar Samuel, Moulana Masood Rasheed and others were present. "Love is the ultimate value we should teach children," Fr Francis said. "We should teach kids to love the nation," Rasheed said.

The government would organise a second round of discussion in Mysuru, Nagesh said. Moral education is likely to be implemented from the academic year 2023-24.