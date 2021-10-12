Karnataka gives go-ahead to mega townships project

The Basavaraj Bommai administration on Tuesday accorded in-principle approval to set up integrated townships at the Bengaluru-Mumbai and Bengaluru-Chennai industrial corridors.

The Commerce & Industries Department has issued an order giving effect to the project that was announced by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa in the 2021-22 budget.

The Chief Minister Mega Integrated Industrial Townships will come up on 500 acres of land in each of the two corridors on public-private partnership (PPP).

According to the government, these townships will attract investments worth Rs 10,000 crore in the next three years and they are expected to generate employment opportunities for five lakh people.

Deputy commissioners of districts where these corridors will pass have been asked to take up a demand survey and report to the Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation (KSSIDC), the nodal agency for the project.

The KSSIDC has been asked to prepare a simple project report and submit it to the government. The Karnataka State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) should come up with the PPP plan, whereas the KIADB has been asked to submit details on the availability of a land bank for the project. The MSME directorate has been tasked with analysing the types of industries that can come up in these corridors.

