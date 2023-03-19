K'taka gives nod to 78 projects worth Rs 5,298.69 cr

Karnataka gives nod to 78 industrial projects worth Rs 5,298.69 cr investment

The committee considered and approved 17 important large and medium size industrial projects with investments of more than Rs 50 crore

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 19 2023, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 22:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The State Industries and Commerce Department has cleared a total of 78 investment proposals worth Rs 5,298.69 crore promising 13,917 jobs.

At the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting chaired by the Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R Nirani, these proposals were cleared, a statement issued by the office of the Minister on Sunday said.

Also Read | Special funding to formalise jobs in unorganised sector: Bommai

The committee considered and approved 17 important large and medium size industrial projects with investments of more than Rs 50 crore. These projects are worth Rs 3,552.66 crore and are expected to create employment opportunities for 6,933 people in the State.

Also, 59 new projects with investments of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were also approved. These projects worth Rs 1,542.88 crore would generate jobs for 6,984 people in Karnataka, the statement read.

Two projects of additional investment have also been approved, which will result in an investment of Rs 203.15 crore and would generate massive employment opportunities, it said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Investments

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight

Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight

Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC

Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

 