Karnataka gives over 81K Covid-19 vaccine 'precaution doses' on day 1

The state administered 81,728 precaution doses of Covid vaccine till 8.14 pm, on day 1 of the jabs for healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and citizens above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on Monday.

The top five districts are: BBMP (11,597), Belagavi (4,942), Udupi (4,392), Tumakuru (4,367), and Uttara Kannada (4,236).

Five other districts that administered over 3,000 doses are Mandya (3,919), Ballari (3,736), Dharwad (3,534), Chitradurga (3,310), and Mysuru (3,090).

As per the health department’s bulletin, till 3.30 pm on Monday, 47,513 HCWs, 11,109 FLWs, and 10,022 senior citizens had received the precaution doses.

An estimated 79,787 healthcare workers and 20,467 FLWs were due for third dose vaccination in Bengaluru on Monday.

Apart from them, 39,642 elderly who had completed nine months since their second dose were also due for their third dose if they had comorbidities and if a doctor had suggested a third dose for them (no certificate needed).

Several medics, paramedics, emergency response personnel, police, ASHA workers, ambulance drivers, frontline workers and senior citizens got jabbed across the city’s government and private hospitals.

CM Basavaraj Bommai, while inaugurating the precaution dose vaccination drive at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, said, “There are people hesitant about vaccination, thinking that it will make them infertile. Vaccines won’t be in use unless there have been trials, research and are certified by regulatory authorities.”

Turning to Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, the CM said, “There will always be such impediments in society. Do not get bogged down and go ahead with your target of vaccination.”

The state had administered 9,00,34,783 Covid vaccine doses till Monday, out of which 5,00,83,381 were first doses and 3,98,69,674 were second doses.

While Nimhans administered 183 precaution doses to HCWs, 73 to FLWs and 31 to senior citizens, Manipal Hospitals administered 855 precaution doses to its health and frontline workers and 245 to senior citizens.

Nimhans authorities said they have a target of administering precaution doses to 3,666 individuals, with a daily target of 400.

Manipal Hospital authorities said 60 ambulance drivers and 60 emergency medical technicians (EMTs) (18 of them women) were given the precaution dose on Monday.

Chaitra G, a 27-year-old female EMT, has spent seven years ferrying patients in ambulances, including Covid patients during the first and second wave.

She told DH, “I have fortunately never contracted the virus. I suggest all health workers to get precaution doses without hesitation.”

