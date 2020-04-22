Karnataka goes UP way, to make rioters pay for damages

Karnataka on Wednesday promulgated an ordinance to tackle non-cooperation during containment of Covid-19, which includes a provision to make those who damage public or private property pay twice the value or have their own properties seized by the government.

The ordinance also prescribes a jail term of up to three years to those who obstruct a public servant during an epidemic.

Governor Vajubhai R Vala gave his assent to the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, on Wednesday.

The ordinance came in the wake of alleged assaults on healthcare professionals, following which the Cabinet decided to take stern measures against offenders.

The ordinance will empower the state government to notify an epidemic disease and provides for special measures and regulations during an outbreak.

Any violation of the special regulations notified by the government during an epidemic/pandemic will "be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and with a fine which extends to fifty thousand rupees," the ordinance read.

Similar action will be initiated against those causing damage to public property.

Karnataka also took a leaf out of Uttar Pradesh's rulebook, adding the provision for "recovery of loss for damage caused to the public or private property". According to this, "the offender shall be liable for a penalty of twice the value of public or private property damaged."

In case, the offender cannot pay the penal amount, it shall be recovered under provisions of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act as if the fine was arrears of land revenue. "In furtherance of such recovery, the deputy commissioner may by notification make provisional attachment of his (accused person) property available and (initiate) direct seizure and forfeiture of property..." the ordinance read.

All offences under the ordinance will be cognizable and bailable.