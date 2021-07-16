Karnataka government allows reopening of medical, dental colleges

All academic institutions in the health and medical education sector have been permitted to reopen “with immediate effect”, the government said in an order on Friday.
“Medical/dental colleges, colleges and institutions related to Ayush, nursing colleges and other allied healthcare academic institutions/colleges” are permitted to reopen, Principal Secretary (Revenue) N Manjunatha Prasad said in his order.
Only students, teaching and non-teaching staff who have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be permitted to attend college, the order stated. Also, the institutions should ensure strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour. Any violation will attract penal provisions of the Disaster Management Act, the order has warned.
Last month, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said that higher education institutions would be opened after vaccinating students and staff aged above 18 years.
