Karnataka government announces cash prizes for Paralympics medallists

Youth Affairs and Sports minister K C Narayana Gowda on Monday, announced a cash prize of Rs 5 crore for any para-athlete from the state winning a gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympics.

Silver and bronze medals will ensure a cash prize of Rs 3 Crore and Rs 2 Crore respectively, the minister said.

Two para-athletes from the state - Shakeen Khatun (power-lifting) and Niranjan Mukundan (swimming) - will be part of the national contingent at Tokyo. Both the athletes were granted Rs 10 lakh by the state government at a programme held on Monday.

The minister also flagged off 'Shikaradinda Sagara' event, organised as part of 75 years of Independence. In this programme, five women from Karnataka will scale a 5,000-metre mountain in the Himalayas, cycle 2,000 km till Karwar and Kayak 300 km along the Karnataka coast to reach Mangaluru.

The five-member team comprised of Aishwarya V and Dhanalakshmi (from Shivamogga), Asha (Bengaluru), Pushpa (Madikeri) and Bindu (Mysuru).