Karnataka government appoints new heads to boards, corporations

The Karnataka government on Monday made fresh nominations and appointments to more than 20 boards, corporations and authorities.

Notifications naming new chairpersons - mostly BJP leaders and functionaries - were issued separately by the departments concerned following Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's approval.

On July 12, the government had withdrawn nominations of 52 persons who were nominated or appointed by the previous B S Yediyurappa administration.

The new nominations and appointments come just days ahead of Bommai completing one year in office (July 28) and amid little clarity on whether or not his Cabinet will be expanded with five positions vacant.

The decision to bring in new faces in boards, corporations and authorities is seen as an attempt to placate disgruntled ministerial aspirants by giving positions to their supporters ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.