Karnataka government asks DPAR to strengthen Lokayukta

The state government has directed the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) to strengthen the Lokayukta by providing the necessary staff and facilities.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said that the appointment of seven retired officers for the accounts department of the Lokayukta and extending contract services of seven retired public prosecutors are part of the efforts to give teeth to the Lokayukta after the High Court ordered the closure of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

To a question, Madhuswamy said that the ACB was not taking up any cases after the recent High Court decision. “The ACB is wound up,” he said.

On the pending ACB cases, Madhuswamy said that the government is “studying what to do.” He said the government will act based on the directions issued by the court about these cases.

Commenting on a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court decision, he said that the petition was private and would not carry much weight.