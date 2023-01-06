Karnataka government asks nephro institute for report on annexe construction delay

Given the delay in completion of the upcoming annexe building of the Institute of Nephro Urology (INU) at Victoria Hospital campus, the chief minister has asked the INU Director for a report. The letter follows a report DH published on December 31.

The 150-bed annexe building would double the capacity of INU. But its work has been pending as the cabinet has not approved an additional Rs 8 cr that is needed to finish construction. The original estimate was Rs 18.4 cr.

The letter dated January 3, from the Additional Chief Secretary of Medical Education to the INU Director, says that INU's Governing Council meeting on August 16 had discussed the issue. In the meeting, CM Bommai who is also President of the Council, instructed the medical education secretary to put together a report about the revised estimate and submit it to minister Dr K Sudhakar, who should then bring it to the cabinet. (The medical education secretary has not yet submitted the report, leading to the delay in cabinet approval.)

The letter says that in this backdrop, the INU Director and Chief Engineer at the engineering section of the Health & Family Welfare Department, should coordinate and submit a report to the government on the matter.