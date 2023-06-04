K'taka books tickets for stranded players in Odisha

Karnataka government books flight tickets for stranded volleyball players in Odisha

A news release said the team had booked tickets on a Kolkata-Bengaluru flight for 32 volleyball players and their coach

Muthiur Rahaman Siddiqui
Muthiur Rahaman Siddiqui, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 04 2023, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 02:37 ist
A police pesonnel crosses the mangled railway tracks during a rescue and search operation after the triple train mishap that claimed at least 261 people and left over 900 injured, in Balasore district, Odisha, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The state government on Saturday dispatched a five-member team under Labour Minister Santosh Lad to help bring back Kannadigas people stranded in Odisha and West Bengaluru following the train accident. 

A news release said the team had booked tickets on a Kolkata-Bengaluru flight for 32 volleyball players and their coach. 

Also Read | Toll in Odisha train tragedy rises to 288, rescue operations complete

The players, both men and women, had participated in a volleyball tournament in Kolkata.

They were travelling back to Bengaluru by train when the crash occurred in
Odisha, leaving them stranded.  

Arrival today

The Karnataka government has now arranged to fly them back to Bengaluru. Accordingly, they will board an Indigo flight from Kolkata at 4.15 am on Sunday and reach Bengaluru at 6.50 pm, the release stated.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Odisha
trains
Train collision
Indian Railways
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

India's Oval-sized hurdle

India's Oval-sized hurdle

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy

Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy

Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani

Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

 