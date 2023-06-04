Karnataka government books flight tickets for stranded volleyball players in Odisha

The state government on Saturday dispatched a five-member team under Labour Minister Santosh Lad to help bring back Kannadigas people stranded in Odisha and West Bengaluru following the train accident.

A news release said the team had booked tickets on a Kolkata-Bengaluru flight for 32 volleyball players and their coach.

The players, both men and women, had participated in a volleyball tournament in Kolkata.

They were travelling back to Bengaluru by train when the crash occurred in

Odisha, leaving them stranded.

Arrival today

The Karnataka government has now arranged to fly them back to Bengaluru. Accordingly, they will board an Indigo flight from Kolkata at 4.15 am on Sunday and reach Bengaluru at 6.50 pm, the release stated.