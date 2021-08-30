Karnataka government defers decision on Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations

Karnataka on Monday deferred a decision on allowing full-fledged Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations for which BJP leaders and right-wing groups are mounting pressure.

A decision is expected on Ganesha Chaturthit celebrations on September 5.

Briefing reporters after a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, with experts, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the government was cautious on allowing celebrations for Ganesha Chaturthi festival as the threat of a third Covid wave loomed large in Karnataka due to cases increasing in Kerala and Maharashtra.

"All Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police were directed to hold meetings with organisers of large Chaturthi events. There are about 30 locations in the state where the festival is celebrated in a big way," Ashoka said.

The minister said many memorandums were submitted from festival organisers and elected representatives to relax norms and allow festivities. "Since there are complaints that relaxing norms in Kerala for the Onam resulted in a surge in Covid-19 cases, the government will hold another meeting to discuss which guidelines can be relaxed," Ashoka said, adding that Bommai will announce guidelines based on the Covid-19 situation and other data.

Of late, BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar, MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal and others have urged the government to allow Chaturthi celebrations in the state. On Monday, protests were also staged in Hubballi by Pramod Muthalik and other Sri Rama Sene workers over the issue.