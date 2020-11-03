Karnataka government delays issuing of SOPs, colleges worried

The delay in issuing official order and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding the reopening of colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate courses has created confusion among heads of higher education institutions.

The decision to reopen colleges from November 17 was taken on October 28, but till date, no official order has been issued to the universities or colleges. This has created confusion over-communicating to students.

Speaking to DH, the vice-chancellor of a state-run university said, “We have non-Karnataka students, to whom we need to communicate early. But there is no clarity yet about the reopening yet, as we have not received the official order.”

“It is not easy to conduct classes. We need to prepare accommodation for students along with food. It is like rearranging everything after 6 months and it takes time. It would be helpful for us to be prepared if we get the official order,” said another vice-chancellor. Officials from the department of higher education said, “the SOP is getting ready and the order, along with SOP, will be issued by Wednesday.”