Karnataka government forms 11 teams to fight Covid

Karnataka government forms 11 teams to fight Covid

In an order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, the following teams have been formed

DHNS
DHNS, Bengalurur,
  • Jan 04 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 01:37 ist

The state government on Tuesday formed 11 teams comprising senior IAS and IPS officers to supervise various aspects of the pandemic management. 

In an order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, the following teams have been formed: 

Covid-19 war room headed by Munish Moudgil; hospitalization of ILI and SARI cases through 108 ambulance service will be handled by R Vinoth Priya; collection of samples, testing and labs will be supervised by Shalini Rajneesh; home isolation and containment zones will be monitored by Pankaj Kumar Pandey; supervising the movement of liquid oxygen tankers will be done by Pratap Reddy and N Shivashankar; movement of liquid oxygen tankers in Ballari will be under Pavan Kumar Malapati; tele counselling, tele triaging and 1912 helpline is under Vipin Singh and Biswajit Mishra; coordination with the private sector and nonprofits will be done by Uma Mahadevan; children orphaned due to Covid-19 will be rehabilitated by Pallavi Akurati; coordination with international agencies will be under V Ponnuraj; officers in charge of procuring Covid-19 equipment are Uma Mahadevan and Priyanka Mary Francis.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka News
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 