Karnataka government forms 11 teams to fight Covid

The state government on Tuesday formed 11 teams comprising senior IAS and IPS officers to supervise various aspects of the pandemic management.
In an order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, the following teams have been formed:
Covid-19 war room headed by Munish Moudgil; hospitalization of ILI and SARI cases through 108 ambulance service will be handled by R Vinoth Priya; collection of samples, testing and labs will be supervised by Shalini Rajneesh; home isolation and containment zones will be monitored by Pankaj Kumar Pandey; supervising the movement of liquid oxygen tankers will be done by Pratap Reddy and N Shivashankar; movement of liquid oxygen tankers in Ballari will be under Pavan Kumar Malapati; tele counselling, tele triaging and 1912 helpline is under Vipin Singh and Biswajit Mishra; coordination with the private sector and nonprofits will be done by Uma Mahadevan; children orphaned due to Covid-19 will be rehabilitated by Pallavi Akurati; coordination with international agencies will be under V Ponnuraj; officers in charge of procuring Covid-19 equipment are Uma Mahadevan and Priyanka Mary Francis.
