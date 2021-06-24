Karnataka government gears up for SSLC exams, releases SoPs

Ahead of the SSLC (10th standard) examination scheduled to be held in the third week of July, the government on Wednesday released the SoP for the examination centres.

According to it, each classroom will have only 12 students writing the exam, with one student per bench.

Further, the SoP mandates at least the first dose of vaccination for teaching and non-teaching staff attending to exam work.

As the Covid cases in Bengaluru and other parts of the state are plummeting gradually, the department of primary and secondary education has instructed nodal officers in all districts to prepare for conducting the exams.

“The SoP has been sent to all the districts and officials have been directed to make all necessary arrangements which will be verified by the deputy commissioners and CEOs of zilla panchayats,” Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

The school authorities must ensure sanitisation of the examination centres before and after every examination in association with the local civic bodies.

“Social distancing must be followed while entering the centre and sanitisers must be provided at the entrance. Kids may be allowed to get water bottle and tiffin boxes,” the SoP said.

The department has allowed Covid positive students to appear for the exam at the Covid care centres identified by the department at the taluk level. Such students will be provided transport in ‘108’ ambulances, officials said.

Last year, the SSLC Board had not allowed virus-infected students to appear for the exam and they were asked to write the exams along with repeaters during the supplementary exam.

“At least two rooms shall be reserved for students with fever, cough and cold symptoms. Such students will report to health centres set up at the schools. The health centres will be equipped with a thermal scanner, oximeters, first-aid boxes. Students who come without masks will be provided masks,” Suresh Kumar said.

The minister will hold a video conference on June 28 with district authorities, CEOs of zilla panchayats, SPs of districts, treasury officers and health officers.