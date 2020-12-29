Karnataka govt gears up to reopen schools on January 1

Karnataka government gears up to reopen schools on January 1

Government has asked district authorities to ensure SOPs for school reopening

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 29 2020, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 00:59 ist

Schools for classes 10 and 12 in the state will reopen on January 1 as per schedule, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar confirmed again on Monday.

He has written to district in-charge ministers, requesting them to monitor the preparations and ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are followed.

"It is necessary to reopen schools and engage children in continuous learning. We need your support throughout the year. Reopening of schools is not an activity restricted to a day or month, it's a year-long process," the minister said in his letter.

He also assured parents that schools will be "safety centres". "They can send their kids without any worries," he said.

The minister has requested district in-charge ministers to communicate with district administrators and chief executive officers of Zilla panchayats to ensure that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are followed.

Some government schools are even sending messages to parents, requesting them to send their wards from January 1. Some school management have asked the parents to send consent letters too.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

S Suresh Kumar
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Eight ways wine will change in 2021

Eight ways wine will change in 2021

After Covid-19 vaccine: Sore arm, yes. Regrets, no.

After Covid-19 vaccine: Sore arm, yes. Regrets, no.

Bollywood counts its losses in year of pandemic

Bollywood counts its losses in year of pandemic

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: Top-class performer

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: Top-class performer

 