Karnataka government increases quarantine period to 28 days

The government has started mandatory screening of all international passengers to check for Coivd-19 and has increased the quarantine period of suspected patients from 14 to 28 days, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar told the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Responding to queries on the disease, Sudhakar said that as many as 60,000 international travellers were screened at Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports and all necessary protocols were in place to quarantine any suspected patients.

The government has increased the quarantine period to ensure that patients are completely cured of the disease before they are discharged, he said.

Sudhakar said there was no shortage of masks in the state. “However, there has been a huge surge in demand. Manufacturers have also increased the price of masks by three times,” he said.

The government has ensured adequate supply of masks for six months and was stocking antiviral medicine for the period, he said.

Several members of the Legislative Council also urged the minister to set up labs and hospitals at the district level to test and quarantine any suspected patients.

“More than 50 government and private hospitals have been roped into quarantine and provide treatment to victims,” he said. Moreover, the chief secretary has held a meeting with the Ministry of Defence officials in the city for arrangements at army, navy and air force hospitals in the city to treat COVID-19 patients, he informed.

The lab at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases has been certified and has the tools to test for the virus. Nimhans has been urged to set up another testing lab, he said, adding that technical problems have restricted the government from setting up labs in all district centres.

Sudhakar advised people to avoid mass gatherings as recommended by experts.