Karnataka govt issues norms for Eid, Valmiki Jayanti

Karnataka government issues guidelines for Eid-Milad, Valmiki Jayanti

The government has imposed a ban on public procession and permitted only 100 persons at a time for prayer and Jayanti celebration

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 08 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 03:14 ist
In a fresh order, the state government stated that prayers shall be held only in masjids and dargahs. Credit: DH File Photo

Close on the heels of imposing restrictions on celebration of Dasara festival in various parts of Karnataka, the state government on Friday issued guidelines to be followed during Eid-Milad and Valmiki Jayanti celebrations that are scheduled after Dasara festival.

In a fresh order, the state government stated that prayers shall be held only in masjids and dargahs. "Not more than 100 people at a time are permitted to attend religious discourse events at mohallahs either during the day or night. All prayers at religious places shall be held in shifts in case of sudden rush of devotees," the order said. However, no prayers shall be held in any of the open places such as auditorium and shadi mahals.

Similarly, during Valmiki Jayanti celebration, the government has imposed a ban on public procession and permitted only 100 persons at a time for prayer and Jayanti celebration.

