Karnataka government issues order on Kashi Yatre subsidy

The state government has issued an order according in-principle approval to provide a subsidy of Rs 5,000 to every person undertaking pilgrimage to Kashi.

This was an announcement Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had made in the 2022-23 Budget.

"Under the Kashi Yatre scheme, 30,000 pilgrims will be given the subsidy every year," Muzrai, Haj and Wakf Minister Shashikala Jolle said.

The government will issue a separate notification on how citizens can avail this subsidy.

Also, the government has issued an order giving administrative approval to the construction of a new guest house at Pandharpur in Solapur, Maharashtra. The government will release Rs 7.5 crore for this purpose.

This, too, was announced in the budget. However, the budget promise was to upgrade the guest house. This has been modified to say that a new guest house will be built.

"Thousands of people from Karnataka visit Pandharpur, especially from north Karnataka. The guest house will make it convenient for the devotees," Jolle said.

