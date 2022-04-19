Karnataka govt issues order on Kashi Yatre subsidy

Karnataka government issues order on Kashi Yatre subsidy

This was an announcement Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had made in the 2022-23 Budget

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2022, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 22:01 ist
Muzrai, Haj and Wakf Minister Shashikala Jolle. Credit: DH photo

The state government has issued an order according in-principle approval to provide a subsidy of Rs 5,000 to every person undertaking pilgrimage to Kashi.

"Under the Kashi Yatre scheme, 30,000 pilgrims will be given the subsidy every year," Muzrai, Haj and Wakf Minister Shashikala Jolle said.

The government will issue a separate notification on how citizens can avail this subsidy.

Also, the government has issued an order giving administrative approval to the construction of a new guest house at Pandharpur in Solapur, Maharashtra. The government will release Rs 7.5 crore for this purpose.

This, too, was announced in the budget. However, the budget promise was to upgrade the guest house. This has been modified to say that a new guest house will be built.

"Thousands of people from Karnataka visit Pandharpur, especially from north Karnataka. The guest house will make it convenient for the devotees," Jolle said.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple
Karnataka
pilgrimage
subsidy

