Karnataka government launches 'Grama One' in 12 districts, centres to come up by March

Grama One centres will come up in all gram panchayat limits by the end of March, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the Grama One centres in 3,024 GPs in 12 districts of the state. The technology-driven centres will offer various services to the rural masses and prevent the influence of middlemen and corruption in tahsildars’ offices, he said.

Documents, such as income, caste, residency certificates, RTCs and other documents will now be issued at Grama One centres. 15-20 services will be offered initially. It will be increased in the coming days by introducing banking, Aadhaar and other services, Bommai said.

The centres will be connected to tahsildars’, assistant commissioners’ offices and Atal Seva Kendras so that villagers can get documents without having to travel to taluk centres. “A special cell will be set up at all taluk offices, consisting of one staff and a high configuration system.”

The e-Governance Department will regularly review the progress and activities of Grama One Centres, Bommai said.

On door delivery of services in rural areas, Bommai said that it will be introduced in villages after studying similar practices in other states.

