Govt launches helpline for cremation of Covid patients

Karnataka government launches helpline for cremation of Covid-19 patients

'At no cost should citizens be fleeced', Revenue Minister R Ashoka said

Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 12 2021, 19:28 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 19:28 ist
Family members and relatives wearing protective gear arrive to cremate the bodies of victims who died of Covid-19 at an open air crematorium set up for the coronavirus victims inside a defunct granite quarry on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Credit: AFP Photo

The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced a helpline for Bengaluru to aid the cremation of Covid-19 patients, an intervention that Revenue Minister R Ashoka said will prevent long queues outside crematoriums and burial grounds. 

The helpline 84959 98495 will work round-the-clock. 

“The helpline has 19 people working in three shifts,” Ashoka said. “Family members of persons who die due to Covid-19 can call the helpline and they will be provided with a vehicle free of cost. Also, the time of the cremation will be fixed so there won’t be a need to queue up outside crematoriums,” he said. 

There are 18 functional crematoriums in the city, according to the minister. “New crematoriums at Giddenahalli, Tavarekere, Mavallipura, Bidaraguppa, Anekal and Devanahalli have started,” he said. 

Ashoka also said that the cremation of Covid-19 patients at crematoriums will be done free of cost. “At no cost should citizens be fleeced. Everything should be free, including firewood and the ash pot. There shouldn’t be any charges. Strict action will be taken if money is demanded from citizens,” he said. 

