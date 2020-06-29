Karnataka government launches job portal to tackle unemployment, slump in economy

In a first of its kind effort, the state government has launched a job portal connecting employers and job seekers.

The portal, 'Skill connect' provides region-wise and sector-wise job listings. An interested candidate can register on the portal and either apply for jobs or can also seek skill training.

The portal works more or less on similar lines as that of any private job portal, except that those posting jobs and candidates searching for employment will have to register with the Skill Development Department.

Launching the portal on Monday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hoped that the portal would provide an impetus to job creation, as well as the economic revival of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan who is also the skill development Minister added, "All these years, there was no information and communication between job seekers and recruiters. This portal will solve that problem."

Also, until now, there hasn't been comprehensive information either on those seeking jobs or those looking for employees. The skill development efforts have not been in sync with the market. All these issues would be addressed by the portal, he said.

As on Monday, the portal, https://skillconnect.kaushalkar.com/, has 25 registered companies with over 2000 jobs available in various sectors.

According to Karnataka Skill Development Authority Managing Director Ashwin Gowda, the portal has already seen a response with about 68 applicants in just a day.

Officials said even the organisations will have to register with the government while providing all documents concerned. The government aims to avoid any fake job advertisements through this. "We will also enable virtual interviews between the candidate and the employer," sources in the department told DH.

Recently, the government had also launched a portal exclusively for migrants who had returned to Karnataka from other places. This was meant to work as a skill registry.

However, the portal that was launched on Monday, went a step ahead by connecting both the prospective employers and employees, according to officials in the department.