Karnataka government launches portal for Covid-19 relief efforts

Overwhelmed by the response from civil society groups and nonprofits, the state government has put in place a web portal called ‘Sankalpa’ to coordinate relief efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Mahendra Jain to coordinate with the NGOs and the private sector has asked all the deputy commissioners to get nonprofits working in their districts to upload details of the work they have done for better coordination.

Karnataka’s fight against Covid-19 has witnessed a significant jump in nonprofits and individuals that have joined hands with the state government.

Because of the government’s massive outreach, the number of NGOs involved in the relief effort was 761 as on April 15, which has gone up to 859, according to data. In the same period, the number of expert volunteers is up from 388 to 971. Likewise, the government, through NGOs, was able to increase its relief count from 16,302 persons in distress to 21,174 in that time span.

“We not only get offers from NGOs and corporates in our fight against Covid, but also information from citizens regarding people in distress due to the lockdown and reach out to them providing necessary relief,” Jain told DH.

Medical supplies

The government has received a huge amount of medical supplies from civil society - 5.63 lakh N-95 masks, 1.50 lakh triple-layer masks, 1,745 PPE kits, 6,000 pairs of hand gloves, 15 lakh soaps, 50,000 units of insulin, 67,200 strips of Peridol tablets, and

so on.

“All medical supplies received from corporates are sent to the Drugs and Logistics Warehouse for testing and appropriate distribution to the districts or the agencies in Bengaluru,” Jain said.

Data also shows that civil society groups have outdone the government on several aspects of relief work during the Covid-19 pandemic. For instance, NGOs alone have cooked 2.80 lakh meals till date and have provided 1.68 lakh ration kits.

CM’s personal appeals

Also, following Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s personal appeals for donation, the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, has garnered Rs 141.32 crore to fight the Covid-19

pandemic.

“The work of coordinating voluntary response to Covid-19 is primarily anchored in our committee, but because of court orders and other advisories, several other institutions are trying to do things,” Jain said. “More the merrier, in a way. As long as, through one or the other, help reaches the needy.”