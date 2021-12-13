Karnataka government likely to introduce bill prohibiting 'Love Jihad'

Even as the BJP-ruled Karnataka looks set to introduce the anti-conversion Bill, Kannada & Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar on Monday stirred the pot further by saying that a law against 'Love Jihad' is also in the pipeline.

The term 'Love Jihad' is widely believed to be a right-wing coinage referring to conversion for the sake of marriage.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also did not rule out the possibility of bringing in 'Love Jihad' law. However, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he is not aware of this proposal.

Kumar told reporters at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha that the BJP, in its 2018 election manifesto, had promised an anti-cow slaughter law, which was enacted earlier this year. "In the current session, we are introducing the anti-conversion Bill. In the coming days, the government will introduce a bill to prohibit 'Love Jihad', too," he said.

Last year, when Bommai was the home minister, Karnataka had plans to have a law against religious conversion for the sake of marriage based on an Allahabad High Court order. BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have already enacted laws to curb 'Love Jihad'.

According to Bommai, the anti-conversion Bill is with the scrutiny committee of the law department. "From there, it will come to the Cabinet and then the House," he said. Asked about the 'Love Jihad' law, he said: "Let's see. We will take up whatever the scrutiny committee clears first."

Bommai justified the anti-conversion Bill that has irked Christians. "There will be pro and anti opinions on any new law. But the government has to enact them in public interest," he said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that the proposed anti-conversion Bill is politically-motivated. "The Constitution itself prohibits forced conversion. What is the necessity to introduce the Bill now," he asked.

Some Christian groups have announced a protest in Belagavi against the Bill on December 17.

Jnanendra said it will not target any one religion. "Article 25 of the Constitution says there shouldn't be forced conversion. But, it doesn't spell out the action that needs to be taken. We are only framing rules," he said.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said the BJP government was committed to protecting Hindus "falling prey to forced religious conversion". "Let Congress leaders come with me. I will show them how innocent Hindu women have been converted through Love Jihad," he said and added, "We won't let India become Pakistan."

