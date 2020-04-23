Karnataka government makes a U-turn, allows schools to collect fee

The state government has allowed the private schools to collect fees, from the ‘financially stable’ parents, for the next academic year.

The Primary and Secondary Education department, which’d earlier issued circular directing schools not to collect the fee from parents for next academic year, has made a U-turn. The department is all set to issue another circular allowing schools to collect the fee from the parents.

Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) had petitioned Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to allow the schools to collect the fee, citing financial constraints. Considering the request, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has directed the Commissioner for Public Instruction to issue a circular allowing schools to collect the fee.

In the petition to CM, the association had requested to allow schools to collect the fee from parents who are financially stable. The private schools’ association also requested the government to release pending dues towards RTE seats as it has become difficult for them to pay the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff.

The note issued by the minister to DPI commissioner reads, “Schools can collect the fee only from parents who are financially stable and willing to pay during the lockdown period and not to pressure those who are unable to pay the fees.”

But the parents are worried that the schools equipped the government order will harass them for fee.

“Despite the government order asking the schools not to collect fee during lockdown, several schools were demanding for payment of fees. Now, with government allowing them to collect fee, the schools will harass the parents,” says a parent.

Meanwhile, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has hailed the government decision. D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of KAMS told DH, “We thank the state government for considering our plea and welcome the decision. At the same time, we also caution the schools not to harass parents to pay the fee during the lockdown period. If any schools found to be harassing parents, then we will recommend strict action against the management of such schools.”

The association has also requested the schools to pay at least 50% of the salary to their staff.