Karnataka government mulls allowing devotees at temples

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 18 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 01:46 ist
Devotees offer prayers at a temple in Bengaluru. Credit: DH File Photo/S K Dinesh

The government was mulling relaxing Covid-19 guidelines to allow devotees to visit temples in a phased manner.

Muzrai, Haj & Wakf Minister Shashikala Jolle told officials to explore the option, during a meeting she chaired on Wednesday.

As per the recent Covid guidelines, entry of devotees to temples is banned on weekends and general holidays in several districts to contain the spread of the virus.

A survey of temple properties falling under the Muzrai department was also ordered by the minister, so as to ensure that such properties are protected across the state.

