Karnataka government names awards after Shantaveri Gopala Gowda

  • Mar 14 2022, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 01:29 ist
A file photo of Shantaveri Gop[ala Gowda. Credit: Special Arrangement

‘Best Farmer’ and ‘Best Legislator’ awards named after socialist politician Shantaveri Gopala Gowda will be given away every year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Bommai added that the government will hold year-long celebration of Gowda’s birth centenary. He was speaking after launching Gowda’s birth centenary celebration organised by Shantaveri Gopala Gowda Samajwadi Pratishtana and Shantaveri Gopala Gowda Birth Centenary Celebrations Committee.

Bommai said that books on Gowda will be published and distributed to all the libraries in the state.

